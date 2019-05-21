Countdown to PSLV-C46 launch begins; to carry earth observation satellite

-
Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C46 began at 04:30 am (IST) today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This will be the third launch in 2019 alone. The launch is scheduled at 05:30 am (IST) on Wednesday. PSLV-C46, the 48th mission of PSLV, will launch RISAT-2B, a radar imaging earth observation satellite.
PSLV-C46 is the 14th flight of PSLV in 'core-alone' configuration, a type which does not use solid strap-on motors. This will be the 72nd launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, and the 36th launch from the First Launch pad.
PSLV-C46 will carry the 615-kg RISAT-2B into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees, said Isro officials. The project would help agriculture, forestry and will give disaster management support.
Meanwhile, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Tuesday visited Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupati on the eve of the launch.
