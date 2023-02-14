JUST IN
Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police in Karnal
Business Standard

Country salutes brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and said the entire nation stands firmly with their families

Topics
Rajnath Singh | Pulwama attack | Pulwama terror attack

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and said the entire nation stands firmly with their families.

In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said the country salutes their courage and supreme sacrifice.

"I pay my tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in the year 2019. This country salutes the courage and sacrifice made by these soldiers who got martyred. The entire nation stands firmly with their families," Singh tweeted.

Over 40 soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

"Homage to our courageous jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 12:46 IST

