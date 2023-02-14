Talks to produce LCA engines indigenously underway: DRDO chairman

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Samir Kamat has said discussions are underway for an engine deal to enable co-development with manufacturers, adding that the same will help the manufacture of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) indigenously.

The chief's remark comes on the heels of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that India will soon produce indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) engines.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the chairman said, "We have showcased the Tapas drones (at the ongoing Bengaluru air show), which soared to a height of 15,000 feet. We have also showcased our UAV Archer, which could also be weaponised. We have also developed a set of new missiles, including the Akash NG, VSHORADS, and MPATGM."

"I can say that our weapon systems are on par with the best and indigenous," he added.

He further informed that discussions are ongoing for the manufacture of engines for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Mark 2 with three in three countries.

"The LCA Mark2 should be ready for induction by 2028. The first flight of the AMCA Phase 1 may take seven years and the induction can take 10 years from now. We cannot predict the timeline of the AMCA Mark 2 with a new engine until we sign an engine deal for co-development with another OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). We have been holding discussions with Safran France, GE from the US, and Rolls Royce from the UK," the chief said.

Kamat said, "The GE-414 engines are going to be used in the LCA Mark2. The discussions with GE are underway and they are keen on it. We are just awaiting clearance by the US government."

He said the engines would be manufactured indigenously once the clearance comes through from the US government.

"The matter was discussed during our NSA (Ajit Doval's) recent US visit. The US government said it was open to it (indigenous manufacture of engines). Hopefully, in the next 3-6 months, an announcement of the transfer of technology will happen and these engines would be made in the country itself," he said.

Kamat added, "The DRDO is going to develop the first tripod-fired very short-range air defence system. Another one, shoulder-fired version, has also been cleared for the Army.

