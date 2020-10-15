Court junks ED plea seeking to intervene in case against Jet Airways

-
A sessions court here on Thursday
rejected a revision plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a magistrate's order denying it permission to intervene in a cheating case against Jet Airways.
A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered against Jet Airways and its promoters Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal at MRA Marg police station.
The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by city-based Akbar Travels India, which accused the defunct airline and Goyals of cheating it of Rs 46 crore.
The ED too is conducting a probe against the Goyals and the severely indebted Jet Airways under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act.
Last month it applied to a magistrate's court, seeking to intervene in the case of cheating that police are probing, but the court denied the agency permission.
The ED challenged the lower court's order, claiming it was probing money laundering allegations against the Goyals based on the same case.
However, the sessions court rejected the agency's revision plea, and also refused to stay the order.
The cash-strapped Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019.
