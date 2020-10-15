Parliamentary panel calls top MHA officials over crimes against women issue

-
ALSO READ
CBI puts Hathras case FIR on website, removes it after few hours
Bangladesh Cabinet approves death penalty for rape cases after protests
Hathras case: NCW to seek explanation from UP Police on family's claims
Hathras: CBI records statement of victim's family, recreates crime scene
Women from vulnerable groups at higher risk of gender violence: UN in India
-
In the wake of the alleged case of gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a parliamentary panel has called top Union Home Ministry officials to appear before it next week and brief the members on 'Atrocities and Crime Against Women', sources said on Thursday.
They said the home secretary has been called to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and is expected to brief it on the issue of crimes against women. Besides this, the reconstituted panel will also discuss issues related to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma will be briefed by the officials of the Home Ministry on October 22 on the subject of 'Atrocities and Crime Against Women', according to a notice issued by Rajya Sabha Secretariat.
India recorded on an average 87 rape cases daily in 2019 and overall 4,05,861 cases of crime against women during the year, a rise of over 7 per cent from 2018, according to the latest government data.
The country recorded 3,78,236 cases of crimes against women in 2018, the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. A total of 32,033 cases of rape were lodged in 2019, which was 7.3 per cent of all crimes against women during the year.
In 2018, as many as 33,356 rapes were recorded across the country, up from 32,559 in 2017, according to the data from corresponding years.
The NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, is tasked with collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU