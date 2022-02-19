Court summons Manipur BJP chief over expulsion of state spokesperson

-
A local court in Manipur has summoned state BJP President to appear before it on February 24 after the former state unit chief spokesperson filed a case alleging his removal from the post and the party was unconstitutional, a court official said on Friday.
Manipur BJP's chief spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy Singh filed the case against state party chief A. Sarda Devi after he was expelled from the party on February 11.
The notice of the Civil Judge, Imphal West, summoning the BJP President, said: "Take notice that, in default of your appearance on the day (February 24), the suit will be heard and determined in your absence."
Singh was expelled for six years for allegedly violating the party's rules and regulations, after he called ally National People's Party (NPP) a "parasite that had proved a menace" to the ruling coalition in the past five years'.
The NPP, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, is an ally of the BJP since 2017 but in the Assembly elections on February 28 and March 5 both the parties are contesting against each other.
Singh had also said he would support the Janata Dal-United candidate from Uripok, Kh Suresh, in the elections as he was keen to contest the polls from this seat on a BJP ticket. He claimed that party candidate Raghumani, despite being "a corrupt man", got the BJP ticket for seat on the recommendations of the "influentials".
