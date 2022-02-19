Maharashtra BJP chief Patil targets Sena's Raut over 'bungalows'

-
ALSO READ
Rane disrespected PM's directives on 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra': Sanjay Raut
ED notice a love letter for political workers, not death warrant: Raut
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
Governor mandated to accept cabinet recommendations: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena was the first party to fight polls on Hindutva plank: Sanjay Raut
-
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Friday targeted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and sought to known why he recently raked up the months-old issue of "bungalows" allegedly owned by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife in a village in Raigad district.
Patil said question arises whether Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, did so at someone's behest to weaken the foundation of Matoshree, the private residence of Thackeray in Mumbai's suburb of Bandra. Sanjay Raut's motive behind raking up the months-old issue of 19 bungalows (in Korlai village in Raigad district) looks doubtful. By raking up the issue, the question remains whether he is trying to weaken Matoshree. It seems all this is being done at someone's direction," said the former state minister. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had on Wednesday alleged that Raut, during a recent press conference, deliberately referred to the old controversy over "bungalows" in Korlai village as he bore a "grudge" against the Chief Minister and his family members for not backing him when certain allegations were raised against him. The Sena MP has questioned the very existence of "bungalows" repeatedly mentioned by Somaiya. On Tuesday, Raut had launched a personal attack against Somaiya, who has been raising a slew of allegations against leaders of the Shiv Sena and those of other parties in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU