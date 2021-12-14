Covid-19: 4 new Omicron cases detected in Delhi, tally rises to 6

-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday informed that four new cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron have been detected in the national capital, taking the total number of cases in Delhi to six.
The Health Minister said, "Four new Omicron cases have been detected, taking the total number of cases to six."
Giving an update on the health conditions of the Omicron positive patients, Jain said, "Of the six cases, one patient has been discharged from the hospital, while the other five are still admitted and are all stable. None are serious."
"Currently, 35 COVID-19 positive patients and 3 suspected cases are admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital," he added.
Further, the Minister informed that the Omicron situation in Delhi is "under control" and if it spreads further, the government will see about what is to be done.
"No case has come from the community so far; all the cases are from the airport. We are testing everyone who is reaching the airport from abroad," Jain said.
