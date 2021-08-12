Covid-19: 41,195 new infections, active cases increase to 387,987

-
India logged 41,195 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 21,24,953 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,73,70,196.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
