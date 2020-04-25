Covid-19: An app that connects donors, beneficiaries and grocery stores

At a time when social distancing is obstructing relief efforts to help migrant workers struggling without livelihoods, a young techie in Hyderabad has come up with an innovative solution. “Initially, when we thought about doing some relief work, we realised that buying and distributing kits in different localities was impractical in the present conditions,” says Khalid Saifullah of Hyderabad-based Social Data Initiatives Forum. “We thought that the best way to help people while maintaining social distancing was technology!” So he launched an app called ...