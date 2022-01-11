Covid-19: Assam logs 2,837 new cases, highest since Jun 22 last year

Assam's fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday soared by over 29 per cent in a single day to 2,837, the highest since June 22 last year, with a positivity rate of 5.69 per cent, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state had reported 2,198 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent on Monday against testing of 48,964 samples.

On Tuesday, 2,837 new cases were detected against testing of 49,840 samples, registering a positivity of 5.69 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of new cases is the highest since June 22, 2021, when the state had reported 2,869 cases with a positivity rate of 1.88 per cent.

The NHM said the number of positive cases in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, increased to 870 from 760 a day earlier. It has so far reported a total of 1,34,287 cases of COVID-19.

