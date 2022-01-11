Covid-19 pandemic: Over 22k people take 'precautionary dose' in Delhi

-
A total of 22,265 people, including 7,010 healthcare workers, got their "precautionary dose" of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Tuesday, according to government data.
As many as 6,083 people aged above 60 and 9,172 frontline workers also got their third dose.
On Monday, 18,795 people aged above 60, frontline workers and healthcare workers had taken their third dose.
People aged 60 or more, healthcare and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago have become eligible for the third dose from Monday.
The beneficiaries will receive a precautionary dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago. They will have to book a slot using their existing Cowin account.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced precautionary shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
On January 3, the Centre had already rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged 15-17.
In Delhi, around three lakh beneficiaries in this segment have received their first dose so far.
On Tuesday, 49,263 beneficiaries in this age group got their first dose. According to government data, over 2.79 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16 last year. As many as 1.17 crore people have received both the doses.
