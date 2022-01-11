Arunachal imposes night curfew, other Covid restrictions till Jan 31

-
In view of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed night curfew and other restrictions till January 31.
Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, in an order, said that night curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM from January 12.
All government and private schools shall remain closed till January 31, while online classes will be held on working days, it said.
Universities, colleges and technical institutions were advised to regulate the timing of their classes with 50 per cent attendance and adherence to COVID protocols.
Only fully vaccinated people from other states will be allowed to enter Arunachal Pradesh, it said.
Offices, bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, public transport, swimming polls and cinema halls will operate with 50 per cent capacity, while business establishments whose proprietors and staffers have been fully vaccinated can operate till 8 PM, the order stated.
It advised calling off or toning down Republic Day and golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh.
The order banned mass gatherings and weekly haats.
Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases from January 4, with 340 cases being reported since then.
The state's tally stood at 55,692, of which 352 are active cases. A total of 14.98 lakh doses have been administered.
