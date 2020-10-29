Covid-19 caseload in India crosses 8-million mark with 49,881 new cases

-
India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday with 49,881 new cases, while the recoveries have surged to 73.15 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 80,40,203 and the death toll climbed to 1,20,527 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 517 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.49 per cent.
There are 603687 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.5 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested up to October 28 with 10,75,760 samples being tested on Wednesday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
