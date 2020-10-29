Jharkhand registers 345 new coronavirus cases, 4 fresh fatalities

-

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload
rose to 1,00,569 on Thursday as 345 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
Four more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 880, he said.
Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 92, followed by Dhanbad (53) and Bokaro (30), the official said.
Two fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi, and one each in Lohardaga and Deoghar districts, he said.
The state now has 5,333 active coronavirus cases, while 94,356 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.
Jharkhand has tested 35,347 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
