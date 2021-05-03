Covid-19 crisis: IAF airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany, UK

Bring much-needed relief amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, the Air Force (IAF)'s C-17 aircraft on Sunday airlifted four cryogenic containers from Frankfurt in to Hindon airbase near Delhi.

Along with this, 450 cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK were also airlifted to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, C-17s airlifted two cryogenic containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar, two from Hindan to Ranchi, two from Indore to Jamnagar, and two from Hindon to Bhubaneswar, the IAF informed.

C-17 transport aircraft are also preparing to airlift more oxygen containers from Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed.

"IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift more empty oxygen containers from Singapore today. These containers will further boost oxygen availability in the country in view of the current Covid - 19 surge. The airlift is being coordinated by MHA," the MHA Spokesperson tweeted on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)