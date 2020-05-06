Covid-19 crisis: Private hospitals get a lifeline from Ayushman Bharat

Small private hospitals, struggling to survive because of a sharp drop in patient footfall -- and hence revenue -- amid the Covid-19 pandemic, are seeing a lifeline in the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The Centre's flagship scheme, which gives annual healthcare benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh for every entitled family, has on-boarded about 1,000 new hospitals, mostly private, in the last one month, even as the number of cases it handled fell by 60 per cent. It is also expected that 200-1,000 diagnostic tests (for Covid-19) would be conducted in a day in ...