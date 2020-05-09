Covid-19 crisis: Won't deploy Army in Mumbai, says Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister on Friday scotched rumours that the Army could be called in to manage the Covid-19 crisis in Mumbai, though he may ask "additional manpower" from the Centre to give respite to the state police, who are working round the clock.

He also appointed Urban Development Principal Secretary I S Chahal as Mumbai municipal commissioner, replacing Praveen Pardeshi, who will now take over as additional chief secretary in the urban development department.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Working women, single mothers worst hit in US downturn

This comes amid the mounting Covid-19 cases in the metropolis. During a live webcast, Thackeray said: "The Army is not being called to Mumbai. There is no requirement for that. Police and doctors in the state are working round the clock and need to be given rest. If required, we may seek additional manpower from the Centre for policing, but we are not calling in the Army.”

The chief minister said his government has requested for doctors from the Railways, port trust and other central departments for support.