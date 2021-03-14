JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

NASA astronauts conduct fifth spacewalk of 2021 for technical maintenance
Business Standard

Covid-19: Dehradun DM orders complete lockdown in areas of Mussoorie

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, Dehradun district magistrate (DM) on Saturday ordered complete lockdown in Galway Cottage and St. George's School, Barlow Ganj areas in Mussoorie

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman during a testing campaign for the coronavirus disease, in Navi Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Dehradun district magistrate (DM) on Saturday ordered complete lockdown in Galway Cottage and St. George's School, Barlow Ganj areas in Mussoorie.

In the official notification, the DM said all shops and offices will remain shut in the areas, sale of essential items to be arranged by district administration.

The order further said that people in these areas will need to stay indoors during the lockdown and that only one person from a family will be allowed to step out for purchasing essential items from government mobile shop in the locality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, March 14 2021. 06:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU