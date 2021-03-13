Noida coronavirus update: 17 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 25,664

-
ALSO READ
135 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total at 16,172
Noida: Active cases increase again, infection tally now at 17,839
Covid-19 tally in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 12,757, recoveries surpass 11,000
Noida: 135 new coronavirus cases push tally to 16,308, recovery rate at 93%
Noida reports 247 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 14,000-mark
-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,664, official data showed.
The active cases in the district rose to 84 from 75 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
Another eight patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,489, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.31 per cent, the statistics showed.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down marginally to 1,817 from 1,819 on Friday while the overall recoveries reached 5,94,550 and the death toll reached at 8,745 on Saturday, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU