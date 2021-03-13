Jammu and Kashmir Covid-19 update: 99 new cases; 3 deaths recorded

-
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,27,535 while three more deaths due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 24 were from the Jammu division and 75 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded the maximum 42 cases followed by 14 in Jammu district, they said.
While six districts reported no new cases, 11 other districts had cases in single digits, they said.
The number of active cases in the union territory is 881, while 1,24,680 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 1,974, they added.
