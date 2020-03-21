Covid-19: Delhi Metro on a cautious ride, to reduce services on Monday

on Saturday announced that its services will be staggered starting Monday ostensibly moving to an anticipated lockdown in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Train services will run for two hours at a frequency of 20 minutes, starting Monday 6 am.

During this period, only people involved in essential services like hospitals, fire, electricity, police etc. will be allowed to enter Metro stations on the production of their identification cards to security personnel, an official statement by the said.

Between 8 am and 10 am, the trains will be available at a normal frequency and during this period general public can also travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry.

There will be no metro services between 10 am and 4 pm, these services will resume at 4 pm. However, the last train service starting at 8 pm from originating station will continue to run till it reaches its destination.

The objective of this staggered Metro services plan on Monday is aimed at facilitating all stakeholders with effectiveness and to promote ‘social distancing’ which is very much required to contain spread of Corona virus, the official statement said.

Parking at the Metro stations will also remain closed on Monday.