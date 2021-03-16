Covid-19: Dharavi sees 21 cases, highest since Oct 6 last year

-
-
Dharavi in Mumbai, one of the world's densest urban sprawls, on Tuesday reported 21 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day addition to the infection tally since October, a civic official said.
The locality had seen 22 cases on October 6 last year, he pointed out.
The caseload in Dharavi, which reported its first case in April 1 last year, now stands at 4,279, the official added.
Spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has over 6.5 lakh people and innumerable micro and small industrial and commercial units.
