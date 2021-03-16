JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Canada lags in Covid-19 vaccinations but expects to catch up quickly
Business Standard

Israel okays flights from all destinations ahead of March 23 elections

Starting Tuesday, flights to Israel will be allowed from all destinations, following a decision by the cabinet to enable nationals to arrive ahead of the March 23 general elections

Topics
Coronavirus | israel | palestine

IANS  |  Tel Aviv 

aircraft, plane, flights, air travel, aviation

Starting Tuesday, flights to Israel will be allowed from all destinations, following a decision by the cabinet to enable nationals to arrive ahead of the March 23 general elections.

However, the cabinet decided to keep a quota of no more than 3,000 arrivals per day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Passengers will be required to carry out coronavirus tests at the airport.

Israel had imposed a ban on incoming and outgoing flights on January 24.

It later eased the restrictions, allowing some flights from London, Frankfurt, Paris, Kiev, and New York.

The allowing of flights come about a week before Israel's unprecedented fourth elections within two years, following three rounds of inconclusive elections.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on a tight race with several rivals, seeking to be re-elected despite a criminal trial over corruption charges.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, March 16 2021. 12:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU