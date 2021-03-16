Israel okays flights from all destinations ahead of March 23 elections

-
ALSO READ
Further opening of domestic flights to depend on Covid situation, demand
Israel coronavirus update: Daily Covid cases surpass 6,000 for first time
Israel vaccinates over 10 per cent of population against Covid-19
India-UK flights to restart from Jan 6, UK-India services from Jan 8: Puri
Israel to speed up Covid-19 vaccination owing to new strain
-
Starting Tuesday, flights to Israel will be allowed from all destinations, following a decision by the cabinet to enable nationals to arrive ahead of the March 23 general elections.
However, the cabinet decided to keep a quota of no more than 3,000 arrivals per day, reports Xinhua news agency.
Passengers will be required to carry out coronavirus tests at the airport.
Israel had imposed a ban on incoming and outgoing flights on January 24.
It later eased the restrictions, allowing some flights from London, Frankfurt, Paris, Kiev, and New York.
The allowing of flights come about a week before Israel's unprecedented fourth elections within two years, following three rounds of inconclusive elections.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on a tight race with several rivals, seeking to be re-elected despite a criminal trial over corruption charges.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU