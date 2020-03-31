Covid-19 Factoid: France and Iran face similar fight, Germany stands out

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in India stands at 1,071, and globally the tally has crossed 735,000. The US registered more than 20,000 cases in a day, taking the tally to over 140,000. The US is followed by Italy, a tad below 100,000-cases mark. Spain has overtaken China to become the third most affected country from coronavirus, going by the number of cases registered.

On an average, around 20 cases are being registered and at least two people are losing their lives almost every minute due to across the globe. There is a rapid dissemination of information flowing around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are few data trends that you need to know to be up to speed.

#1. Challenging time ahead for France and Iran

Both France and Iran have more than 40,000 Covid-19 cases registered so far. While around 30,000 cases in France are still active, out of which more than 12 per cent of the cases are in critical condition, highest among all countries. Similarly, 8 per cent of the active cases in Iran are critically ill. Both these countries have this far witnessed a higher death rate and might witness more fatalities in coming days.

On the other hand, the US, which has the most number of cases tested positive for Covid-19, has much lower share of critical cases, and it also has a low death rate. Italy, Spain and the UK have a death rate on the higher side but few cases are in critical condition as on date.





#2. Germany stands out in Europe

Germany currently stands at number five, just below China with more than 63,000 registered cases. However, it has successfully managed to curtail its death rate and also has a lower number of cases currently in critical condition. It currently has around 2,000 Covid-19 cases who are critically ill, less than half of 4,632 critical cases in France, even though it has far fewer Covid-19 positive cases than that of Germany. Among other European nations, Italy, Spain and the UK have a much higher death rate than Germany as of now.



#3. Portugal: Late outbreak, rapid diffusion

The first COVID-19 positive case was recorded in Portugal only on 1 March 2020. Since then the impact in Portugal has been increasing at an accelerating pace. Portugal has already registered more than 6,400 cases as on date. The country is not only struggling with the rapid increase in Covid-19 positive cases, but also the recovery rate is very poor. Out of 100 Covid-19 cases which are closed in Portugal, only 27 people manage to recover from the deadly virus while the rest die.





The Covid-19 cases tally for other nations which witnessed a later outbreak around the first week of March currently stands at --Turkey (9,217), Chile (2,139), Poland (1,905) and South Africa (1,280).

#4. One Covid-19 positive case per 17,000 people in Kasargod

Kasargod district in Kerala bordering Karnataka is witnessing a steep rise in Covid-19 positive cases. 78 cases have been registered so far in the district, the highest number of cases from a single district only after Mumbai (81 cases). However unlike Mumbai, Kasargod is a thinly populated district with only 300,000 people. The tally of total confirmed cases in Kerala currently stands at 194.