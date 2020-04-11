Covid-19: Flipkart ties up with Tata Consumer to provide essentials

E-commerce firm has joined hands with Tata Consumer Products Limited to provide its customers access to essential food and beverage products to Indian consumers, amidst the Covid-19 global pandemic.



As a part of this, the distributors of the Tata group company will list themselves on the platform as marketplace sellers. Consumers can use the platform to buy different combo packs of essential products such as beverages (Tata Tea and Coffee) and foods (Tata Sampann Spices, Pulses, and Nutri mixes) offered by Tata Consumer Products.



“The synergies and capabilities of both Tata Consumer and Flipkart are complementary and we are proud to enable an alternate business channel built on our marketplace model to deliver great value to consumers in these times of crisis,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group.





“Tata Consumer Products is committed to ensuring the availability of our beverage and food brands to consumers across India, during this difficult time. This partnership with Flipkart provides an innovative way to set up a strong alternate distribution channel through our wide network,” said Sunil D’Souza, MD and CEO, Tata Consumer Products.

Flipkart's marketplace supply chain will fulfil the orders by picking up these essentials combinations from Tata Consumer’s distributors and delivering those to customers using its extensive network of delivery executives. The partnership is already operational in Bengaluru, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and tier 2 towns in the future.

This week, Flipkart also announced a pilot programme with retail chain Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad.