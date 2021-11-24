Covid-19: Fully vaccinated to get 10% discount on liquor in MP's Mandsaur

-
Liquor shops in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh are offering a ten per cent discount in liquor purchase to those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The Tourism Development Corporation issued this order on Tuesday. However, BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia has objected to this order.
An order issued by the Excise Officer of Mandsaur district, has said that a vaccination drive is going on to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Camps have also been set up for this. The licensee liquor shop owners have offered to give a discount of 10 per cent in the purchase of liquor on showing the certificate of both the jabs.
Lodging a strong objection, Sisodia said, the District Excise Officer issued a press note saying 10 per cent discount will be given in three shops of Mandsaur by the contractor if a person has taken both the doses. This is not a proper order nor is this the decision of the state government. This will motivate people to buy more liquor, which is not good.
Sisodia has been continuously opposing the idea of distribution of liquor during poll campaigns. He had also said that he would even a build a road rather than resorting to distributing liquor to get votes.
Mandsaur has not even achieved 50 per cent target of the second dose of Covid vaccine so far. For this, a special drive was launched on Wednesday (Nov 24). Efforts are on to bring more and more people to the vaccination centres. It is in this background the administration thought of giving discount in the purchase of liquor.
--IANS
snp/skp/
