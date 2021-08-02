Madhya Pradesh records 17 new Covid cases; active tally now 132

on Monday added 17 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 7,91,862, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,513, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,217, leaving the state with 132 active cases, he said.

With 69,125 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,45,63,717, the official added.

An official release said 3,29,36,565 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 7,33,137 on Monday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,862, new cases 17, death toll 10,513 (no change), recovered 7,81,217, active cases 132, number of tests so far 1,45,63,717.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)