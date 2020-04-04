JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Switching off lights can lead to grid collapse: Maharashtra Minister
Business Standard

Covid-19: Govt curbs exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect

The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for the testing of patients.

Press Trust of India 

Coronavirus testing
Earlier, exports of these products were allowed without any restrictions. | Representative image

The government on Saturday put curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 3,082; govt urges usage of homemade masks

The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for the testing of patients.

Earlier, exports of these products were allowed without any restrictions. Putting them under the restricted category would mean that an exporter will now require a license from the DGFT for outbound shipments.
First Published: Sat, April 04 2020. 13:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU