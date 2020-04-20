Covid-19: Irdai directs health insurers to settle claims within two hours

-
Insurance regulator Irdai has directed insurers to take decision on health insurance claims within two hours, a move aimed at alleviating pressure on the country’s health care infrastructure currently facing the heat of the coronavirus outbreak.
In light of prevailing conditions owing to Covid-19 as also taking into consideration the need for alleviating the pressure on the health care infrastructure, all the insurers shall decide health insurance claims expeditiously, it said in a circular.
In order to ensure that all health insurance claims are responded to quickly, has directed insurers to ‘comply’ with certain timelines.
“Decision on authorisation for cashless treatment shall be communicated to the network provider (hospital) within two hours from the time of receipt of authorisation request,” the circular said.
