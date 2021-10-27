Covid-19: K'taka govt issues fresh guidelines for international travellers

The Karnataka government has issued fresh travel guidelines and made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those coming to the state from abroad, in view of the new super-spreader AY.4.2 Delta variant of COVID-19, which is spreading in some foreign countries.

Releasing the guidelines for international arrivals, the government said the global trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations.

It, however, noted that the need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern must still remain in focus.

The new guideline makes it mandatory for travellers to submit a self-declaration form regarding the authenticity of the COVID negative report on the online portal 'Air Suvidha' before the scheduled travel, since a fake report will be liable for criminal prosecution.

"Uploading a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey," the travel advisory said.

It further read, "They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation through airlines concerned before they are allowed to undertake the journey that would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo home quarantine or self-health monitoring as warranted."



Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed after the thermal screening, it said. Passengers have also been advised to download the 'Arogya Setu' application on their mobile phones.

Those found symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per the health protocol.

If tested positive, then their contacts will also be identified and managed as per the protocol, it added.

The government also gave a list of 'countries at-risk' from where travelers would have to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

The countries include Europe, United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

