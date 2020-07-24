JUST IN
India's Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 2.38%; recovery rate up at 63.34%
Covid-19 lockdown: No flight operations at Kolkata airport on July 25, 29

According to the West Bengal airport sources, no passenger flights will be operated on July 25 and 29 from the Kolkata airport during the lockdown in the state

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and 29 amid the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

According to the West Bengal airport sources, no passenger flights will be operated on July 25 and 29 from the Kolkata airport during the lockdown in the state.

The state government had requested for the suspension of service at Kolkata Airport during the lockdown, added the sources.

Earlier, the Kolkata Airport extended the temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to airport from six cities till July 31 in the view of rising coronavirus cases in the city.

"The temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended up to July 31," the airport authority had said.
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 19:03 IST

