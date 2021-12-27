BMC chief calls for meeting with health officers on rising Omicron cases

-
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal has called a meeting on Monday with Health and Ward officers on the rising number of COVID-19 Omicron cases.
India has logged 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 75,841.
"Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry.
Meanwhile, the tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 578.
The Ministry further informed that as many as 7,141 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,37,495. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.
"India has so far conducted over 67.29 crore cumulative tests," said the Ministry. As per the release, the weekly positivity rate at 0.63 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 43 days now. While the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.87 per cent.
"The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 84 days," stated the Ministry.
On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19. 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of the virus were also detected. A total of 141 Omicron cases have been reported in the state so far, as per the bulletin provided by the state health department on Sunday.
With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 66,57,888. There are currently 9,813 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
