Covid: Three more cases of Omicron take tally to 46 in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared on predeled.com: Steps to check result
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
Omicron: Europe-like surge may mean 1.4 mn cases a day, says V K Paul
-
Three fresh cases of Omicron were registered in Rajasthan on Monday which included two cases in Jaipur and one in Udaipur, taking the total tally of Omicron cases in Rajasthan to 46, confirmed health officials.
Out of these, 37 patients have recovered while nine cases have been admitted in Omicron dedicated wards in the state.
Till date, Jaipur has the highest tally of Omicron cases at 30, Sikar has four cases, Ajmer 7, Udaipur has four, one patient is from Maharashtra who has tested positive in Rajasthan.
The state till date has registered 9,55,539 cases while the death toll is 8,963. The number of recovered patients is 9,46,222.
--IANS
arc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU