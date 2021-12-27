Covid: Three more cases of Omicron take tally to 46 in Rajasthan

Three fresh cases of were registered in on Monday which included two cases in Jaipur and one in Udaipur, taking the total tally of cases in to 46, confirmed health officials.

Out of these, 37 patients have recovered while nine cases have been admitted in dedicated wards in the state.

Till date, Jaipur has the highest tally of Omicron cases at 30, Sikar has four cases, Ajmer 7, Udaipur has four, one patient is from Maharashtra who has tested positive in

The state till date has registered 9,55,539 cases while the death toll is 8,963. The number of recovered patients is 9,46,222.

--IANS

arc/bg

