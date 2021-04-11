Covid-19: Maharashtra logs biggest one-day spike of 63,294 cases

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports more than 9,000 new cases in a day
Coronavirus LIVE: Covid-19 positive cases go past 1.9 mn in Maharashtra
Coronavirus LIVE: Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid rise in cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 57,000 new cases for the first time
-
Maharashtra recorded 63,294 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its highest single-day rise since the pandemic broke out, which pushed the caseload to 34,07,245, the health department said.
The death of 349 patients due to the infection took the state's toll to 57,987, it said.
A total of 34,008 patients were discharged during the day. With this, its recovery count increased to 27,82,161, a statement from the department said.
A record 2,63,137 tests were conducted across the state during the day, which took the overall test count to 2,21,14,372.
There are 5,65,587 active cases in the state at present.
Currently, 31,75,585 people are in home quarantine and 25,694 in institutional quarantine, it said.
Mumbai reported 9,986 cases and 79 deaths, which took its caseload to 5,20,498 and death toll to 12,023.
Mumbai division, which includes the city and its satellite towns, reported 19,953 new cases and 98 fatalities. Its infection count now is 10,84,174 and fatality count 21,126.
Pune division saw 14,653 cases, including 6,923 in Pune city, Nagpur division 10,134 cases, including 4,334 in Nagpur city, Nashik division 8,146 cases, Kolhapur division 1,036 cases, Aurangabad division 3,015 cases, Latur division reported 4,981 cases and Akola division 1,376 cases.
The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Case count 34,07,245, death toll 57,987, recoveries 27,82,161 active cases 5,65,587, total tests 2,21,14,372, tests on Sunday 2,63,137.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU