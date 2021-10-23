Covid-19: More than 1.05 bn vaccine doses provided to states, UTs

-
ALSO READ
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect your genetic code?
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
European agency is first to clear Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children
Moderna seeks full USFDA approval for its coronavirus vaccine for adults
2 die in Japan after taking their second dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
-
More than 105.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories to date as a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.
Further, the ministry informed that more than 12 crores (12,02,54,104) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.
India commenced its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 101.30 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU