Maharashtra: Thane reports 170 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

The COVID-19 tally in district of grew to 5,64,293 with the addition of 170 cases, while the death of three patients took the toll to 11,473, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,37,714 and death toll to 3,282, another official said.

