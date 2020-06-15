Covid-19: Mumbai Airport to handle 100 departure, arrivals from Tuesday

AAI-GVK group operated will now handle 100 departures and arrivals from Tuesday, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has said.

The private aerodrome operator was allowed to handle only 25 services each -- outgoing and incoming -- after the government lifted suspension on domestic operations of flights from May 25.





The operations of international services remain suspended since late March when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25.

MIAL is permitted to cater to a total of 100 domestic commercial passenger flight movements which include 50 departures and 50 arrivals, starting June 16, MIAL said in a statement on Monday.

The move will also see an increase in the sectors that is currently handling, it said.



Pre-Covid, Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest aerodrome in the country, used to handle a little over 1,000 departures and arrivals per day.