Covid-19: Panama imposes temporary ban on travellers from South America

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Ministries gear up for Jan 16 vaccine roll-out
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The dangerous race for vaccine approval
Should you get a coronavirus vaccine if you've been infected before?
Hope to launch Covovax vaccine by September, says Serum Institute CEO
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China rolls out Covid vaccine passports
-
Panama's Health Ministry announced on Saturday, a temporary ban on the entry of people from all South American countries starting from Wednesday after a COVID-19 case of the Brazilian variant was confirmed.
"We are temporarily suspending the entry into the country of any person who has stayed or transited through any South American country in the past 15 days, except for nationals and residents of Panama, who upon entering must take a COVID-19 test and enter quarantine," Sputnik reported citing sources.
The new restrictions on travel will come into force on Wednesday, March 31, the ministry specified, adding that the measures were prompted by the discovery of the Brazilian strain in the country.
"The P1 Sars Cov-2 variant was detected in the country in a positive patient from Brazil," the ministry said.
It added that the foreigner had been living in Panama, but travelled to her country of origin and tested positive for COVID-19 upon her return to Panama from Brazil.
According to the latest health ministry data, Panama has a total of 353,497 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 6,000, reported Sputnik.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU