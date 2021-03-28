JUST IN
India sees over 60,000 new Covid cases 2nd day in a row; deaths top 300
Maharashtra: 3,225 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths in 24 hours

With the addition of 3,225 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 3,05,784,an official said on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A medic takes swab samples from passengers for COVID-19 tests, at Jammu Railway station
With the addition of 3,225 new

cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 3,05,784,an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of eight more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,432, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.10 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,74,098 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 89.64 per cent.

As of now, there are 25,254 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 48,891 and the death toll at 1,221, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 28 2021. 10:23 IST

