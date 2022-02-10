Covid-19 pandemic: 24 fresh cases in Tripura push tally to 1,00,739

-
ALSO READ
Tripura police books 4 SC lawyers under UAPA for abetting disharmony
Press Council seeks Tripura's comments on arrest of 2 women journalists
SC orders more central police forces to be sent for Tripura municipal polls
TMC eyeing Tripura, but rivals question if it will manage to make inroads
Tripura opposition condemns police action against SC lawyers, others
-
Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,00,739 on Thursday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, six more than the previous day, officials said.
The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 916 as no fresh fatality was recorded.
The state now has 375 active cases, while 99,380 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 68 patients have migrated to other states to date.
The positivity rate was at 0.67 per cent.
Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 graph showing a declining trend, the state government has relaxed night curfew hours from 10 pm to 5 am to 11 pm to 5 am from February 11 to 20.
Gathering in any closed location is allowed with 50 per cent attendance amid strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, a notification issued on Wednesday night said.
All standalone shops and commercial establishments, including shopping malls, will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm, it said.
Cinema halls, multiplexes and swimming pools may remain open till 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU