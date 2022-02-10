Covid-19 pandemic: 24 fresh cases in Tripura push tally to 1,00,739

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,00,739 on Thursday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, six more than the previous day, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 916 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The state now has 375 active cases, while 99,380 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 68 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The positivity rate was at 0.67 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 graph showing a declining trend, the state government has relaxed night curfew hours from 10 pm to 5 am to 11 pm to 5 am from February 11 to 20.

Gathering in any closed location is allowed with 50 per cent attendance amid strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, a notification issued on Wednesday night said.

All standalone shops and commercial establishments, including shopping malls, will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm, it said.

Cinema halls, multiplexes and swimming pools may remain open till 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)