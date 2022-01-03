Covid-19 pandemic: Expect a slow but steady start to teen vaccination

Private hospitals across the country have started ordering Covaxin shots as they prepare to inoculate Indians between 15 years and 18 years against coronavirus — a drive that starts on Monday. Currently, Covaxin is the only authorised vaccine for teenagers in the country.

As many as 721,550 children in the 15-18 years age group had registered on the Co-WIN platform until 9.30 pm on Sunday. On Monday, the vaccination drive for teenagers is likely to start slowly with most of the sites across India expected to administer only a few hundred doses each. But the pace is likely to ...