Covid-19 pandemic: Goa registers 49 new infections, no death

Goa's caseload went up by 49 to 1,79,174 on Sunday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,387 as no COVID-19 patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,75,375 with 31 more people discharged on Sunday, leaving the state with 412 active cases, the official said.

With 2,759 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 15,58,514, he added.

