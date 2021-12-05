Covid-19: Kerala reports 4,450 new cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hrs

-
Kerala reported 4,450 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday.
According to the health bulletin, 4,606 patients recovered from the disease. As many as 57,722 samples were collected for COVID testing in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.
Presently, there are 43,454 active cases in the state.
138 deaths were added to the COVID death list as per the new guidelines of the Central government, taking the toll in the state to 41,600.
Meanwhile, India reported a total of 8,895 new COVID-19 cases and 2,796 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
As per the ministry, the spike in deaths was reported as 2,426 reconciled deaths reported by Bihar were adjusted in today's database. Kerala cleared the backlog of 263 deaths hence deaths showing a spike, said the ministry.
The cumulative death toll has now reached 4,73,326. The active caseload of the country stands at 99,155. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.29 per cent, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.
In the last 24 hours, 6,918 recoveries were reported. With this, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,60,774. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.35 per cent.
The daily positivity rate is 0.73 per cent. It remained less than 2 per cent for the last 62 days. The weekly positivity rate remained below 1 per cent for the last 21 days and was recorded at 0.80 per cent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,26,064 samples were tested on Saturday. Total 64,72,52,850 samples have been tested upto December 4, to detect the presence of infection.
