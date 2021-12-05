Jammu and Kashmir Covid update: 161 new Covid cases, two more die

on Sunday recorded 161 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the number of infected people to 3,37,807, while two fatalities in the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 4,481, officials said.

Eighteen of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division and 143 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 62 new cases, followed by 21 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,706 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 3,31,620, the officials said.

