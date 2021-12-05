Mumbai Covid-19: Reports 213 new cases, one fatality in last 24 hours

-
Mumbai on Sunday reported 213 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 7,63,835 and the toll to 16,349, the city civic body said.
A total of 210 people were discharged during the day, which raised the cumulative number of recoveries in Mumbai to 7,43,115, the civic body said in a statement.
With 38,923 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the financial capital went up to 1,26,15,225, it said.
Mumbai's case recovery rate is 97 per cent. The case doubling rate is 3,055 days.
In the last 24 hours, 1,469 high-risk contacts were traced in the metropolis. The number of such contacts in the COVID care centres is 531.
The number of buildings sealed due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stands at 17.
