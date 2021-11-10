Covid-19 pandemic: Goa reports 32 new cases and 22 recoveries

At least 32 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while one died of the infection in on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has reached 1,78,399, which includes 3,371 fatalities, he said.

The count of recoveries rose to 1,74,734 after 22 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 294 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 3,422 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,95,561, he added.

