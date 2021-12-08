Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat records 61 more cases in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Bengaluru orders 7-day quarantine for all international passengers
Delta variant predicted to become predominant mutation across US: CDC
-
Gujarat recorded 61 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours which took the tally of cases in the state to 8,27,806, the state health department said on Tuesday evening.
The death toll due to the viral infection remained unchanged at 10,095 with no death reported during the day. The tally of recoveries went up to 8,17,339 with 39 persons getting discharged from hospitals. Of 372 active cases, nine patients are on ventilator while 363 are stable. As many as 8.35 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 3.82 lakh given during the day.
No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. The Union Territory has so far recorded 10,655 coronavirus cases, including four deaths and 10,651 recoveries.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,806, New cases 61, Death toll (unchanged) 10,095, Recovered 8,17,339, Active cases 372 and people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU