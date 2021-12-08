Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat records 61 more cases in last 24 hours

recorded 61 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours which took the tally of cases in the state to 8,27,806, the state health department said on Tuesday evening.

The death toll due to the viral infection remained unchanged at 10,095 with no death reported during the day. The tally of recoveries went up to 8,17,339 with 39 persons getting discharged from hospitals. Of 372 active cases, nine patients are on ventilator while 363 are stable. As many as 8.35 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 3.82 lakh given during the day.

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. The Union Territory has so far recorded 10,655 cases, including four deaths and 10,651 recoveries.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,806, New cases 61, Death toll (unchanged) 10,095, Recovered 8,17,339, Active cases 372 and people tested so far - figures not released.

