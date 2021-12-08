West Bengal logs 507 new Coronavirus infections, 9 more deaths

-
-
West Bengal on Tuesday reported 507 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 16,20,229, a health department bulletin said.
Kolkata and North 24 Parganas accounted for 258 fresh cases, it added.
Nine new fatalities due to the infection raised the death toll to 19,562, it said.
North 24 Parganas accounted for four fresh COVID deaths while two were reported in Kolkata, and one each in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, the bulletin said.
At least 512 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,93,091. The discharge rate stood at 98.33 per cent.
West Bengal now has 7,576 active cases, 14 less than the previous day.
In the last 24 hours, 35,201 samples were tested in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,05,71,892.
