Covid-19 pandemic: Himachal Pradesh adds 653 fresh cases, one death

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,78,651 on Wednesday with 653 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 4,043 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease, a health official said.

A 72-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Sirmaur district, he said.

The number of active cases in the state has come down to 4,421 from 4,812 on Tuesday, the official said.

As many as 1,024 more patients recovered from COVID-19. With this, the total number of recoveries in stands at 2,70,165, he said.

